Tri-Lakes chamber holds meeting for new development

A 23-acre property along the I-25 corridor in Monument could be home to some new businesses in the area.

The property is near Old Denver Road, just north of Baptist Rd. and west of the Monument Ice Rinks.

On Tuesday night, dozens of people packed the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce community meeting room to find out some of the possibilities for the land.

'We're really pretty open and we have some great land for whoever may want to make us home,' said Terri Hayes, CEO and President of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

For Hayes, the development is something that Monument has been prepared for, 'a lot of privately owned land in our community has set empty for quite awhile because it just wasn't quite ready to develop, well now is the time,' said Hayes.

Some of the neighbors at Tuesday night's meeting said they'd rather not see any development, but others are looking forward to new businesses making the area its home.

'Neighbors tend to be concerned about traffic and so we had a traffic study that was undertaken as part of the proposal,' said Andrea Barlow, the land planner with NES for the project.

As of now, there are no set plans for businesses to come into the area.

Hayes says there's a need for more higher paying jobs, especially to encourage residents to not only live in Monument but work there as well.

Shuck Community Corporation is developing the property, at the meeting Tuesday night Steve Shuck said they will begin the process for paperwork in January.