Colorado Springs residents react to In-N-Out Burger coming to town

The people have spoken and the burger gods have answered!

In-N-Out Burger restaurants announced Thursday morning that the restaurant chain plans to build a patty distribution facility in Colorado Springs with plans to build more restaurants in Colorado.

In addition to the distribution facility, there are plans in the works for an eventual restaurant at the primary corner of the Victory Ridge development at Interquest and Voyager parkways in Colorado Springs. According to Westside Property Investment, the company contracted to sell the land to In-N-Out Burger, a plot of just over an acre will be sold to house the future restaurant.

"They picked Colorado springs, verses Denver because of the regional proximity to other markets, and because they felt it was an up and coming location," commented Andy Klein of Westside Property Investment.

Of course, folks all around Colorado Springs are excited to see a new business coming to town and expect it will do incredibly well.

"I think it's going to explode here, I think there will be hundreds of locations," commented Prentice Ferachi, a Colorado Springs resident.

"Because there are so many people who love In-N-Out Burger and because they like burgers," said Grace Shanks, another Colorado Springs resident.

There has been no announced schedule for when the first store or distribution facility will be finished.

Colorado will be the 7th state to host an In-N-Out Burger during the company's nearly 70 years the of flipping patties and serving up fries.