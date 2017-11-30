Your Healthy Family: UCHealth cardiologist discusses new blood pressure guidelines

UCHealth Memorial cardiologist Dr. David Rosenbaum, recently took time to visit with me about the newest blood pressure guidelines that came out in early November.

Dr. Rosenbaum says, “Depending on one's level of risk, with their blood pressure and the new guidelines out this month we know that we want to be shooting for blood pressure even lower than 130 over 80. Knowing what our cholesterol is, is really important when it comes to the new guidelines. If our cholesterol is abnormally high, addressing it through not only lifestyle changes but perhaps medication definitely can also help lower the risk so that we don't end up in room like this, needing vessels worked on or having serious health problems.”

When it comes to heart disease knowing really is half the battle and you want to begin knowing your numbers early in life says Dr. Rosenbaum. "When we are in our 20's it's really important to know what is our blood pressure. Having blood work done every 2 to 5 years helps us over time to understand where those risk factors are and it’s really important. Visiting with with your primary care physician is also really important to have knowledge of those risk factors. As we get into our 40's and certainly our 50's and beyond, annual physicals with our primary care physician are key to be sure we know where, not only our risks might be for cardiovascular disease but other diseases like cancer."

In our next Your Healthy Family we'll tell you why Dr. Rosenbaum is a heart doctor who talks the talk and walks the walk. He adheres to a strict plant based diet will share his keys to keeping on the dietary straight and narrow.