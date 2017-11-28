Your Healthy Family: How a plant based diet can improve heart health

We are in the final week of #NoShaveNovember here at KOAA News5, Sam Schreier and I are battling it out for the lead in our fund raising efforts. Zach Thaxton and Grant Meech need your help to meet their goals by the end of the week, so go to our go fund me pages and help out if you can. click here for our Go Fund Me pages. All the money we raise will go to local charities as we work to raise awareness of men's health issues like heart disease.

When it comes to heart disease, Dr. David Rosenbaum a cardiologist with UCHealth Memorial tells me the biggest improvement we can make to help our hearts is to our diet.

“The good news is there's a lot that we can do to improve our own individual health. We are in charge of those everyday decisions and a lot of this has to do with us making choices more plant based. We should really try to focus less on animal protein choices, which means less red meat, processed meats, bacon, and sausage. We should put more of a focus on plant proteins like, beans, lentils, legumes, tofu, tempeh, and seitan, these are all examples of plant proteins. We also need to have more fruits and vegetables in our diets, and whole grains these things are really important ways to improve our own individual health choices each and every day.”

Dr. Rosenbaum also says when it comes to heart disease exercise is crucial. “If we should be getting 2 and half hours of activity per week or more, and when I say activity walking counts. If you're walking 30 minutes or 35 minutes, 5 times a week, that's two and a half hours and that's plenty of activity to benefit our heart. When it comes to exercise, more is better and vigorous activity is even better, but it doesn't have to be olympic levels of exercise.”

While a healthy diet and regular exercise can be hard habits to build, Dr. Rosenbaum says they can really pay off in terms of fighting heart disease. “I think as we maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking, have minimal alcohol intake, those focuses on our lifestyle may reduce our risk of heart disease by almost 90%.”

In our next Your Healthy Family story, Dr. Rosenbaum will talk about the newest blood pressure guidelines, and what they mean. We’ll also learn about the strict plant based diet he eats, and his keys to keeping on it.