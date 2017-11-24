Ice sculptures offer distraction from Black Friday shopping

Black Friday shoppers at the Promenade Shops At Briargate were treated to chainsaws cutting through ice Friday during the shopping rush.

Two men teamed up to turn one massive block of ice into a couple of frozen elves.

Shoppers said it was a '"fascinating" and "cool" presentation, which was a welcome distraction from the stresses of Black Friday.

"Actually the ice carving is one of the reasons we came here to do some shopping, because we knew that we could be entertained for a little while and take breaks from shopping and come back and watch the process periodically," said Jackie Gaithe, a Black Friday shopper.