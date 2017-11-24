Dickens era carolers serenade Black Friday shoppers

Shoppers swarmed the stores on Black Friday, but at the the Promenade Shops at Briargate you could hear a melody over the hustle and bustle.

The Colorado Dickens Carolers were out singing Christmas songs and spreading holiday cheer Friday morning through the early afternoon.

"We know that there are a lot of people around and they are in a hurry and they are doing different things, but this spreads a different kind of Christmas cheer and it's nice to see them stop and get into the Christmas spirit," commented Jeff Peckham, one of the carolers.

The carolers were decked head to toe in clothing from the Dickens era. They said they sing because they love the expressions their songs put on the faces of those listening.