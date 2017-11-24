Manitou Holiday Market promotes local artists

A Manitou Springs art studio is displaying more handcrafted items for the holiday season in an effort to promote artists around the area.

The Commonwheel Artist Co-op, a business dedicated to local artists, at any given point, represents around 35 local artists.

During the holidays, the organization's Holiday Market features work from approximately 20 additional artists for holiday shoppers.

"Each year we have a changing selection of local art, so everything you get at the holiday market comes from local artists so you know it's going to be Colorado-made," said Kathy Sullivan, an artist with the co-op.

This year's Holiday Market will run through the last day of December. The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.