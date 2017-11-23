More trouble for Fremont Co. clerk's husband

Chad Barr, the husband of Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr appeared in court Thursday on a contempt charge.

Barr is accused of illegally re-titling and selling a customer's truck from his auto body shop.

Judge Ramsey Lama ordered Barr to pay $75 every day until he returns the truck. The plaintiff claims Barr sold the truck after a disagreement over payment for repair work.

Investigators are looking into whether Barr was able to re-title the car because of his wife's position as clerk and recorder.

Katie Barr is also at the center of a separate investigation for allegedly mishandling money.

Authorities have executed 9 search warrants and collected 7+ years of financial records related to the case.

Barr initially removed herself from duties as clerk and recorder when the investigation was launched. Sources say she has since returned to work.

News 5 will provide you with updates as soon as new information becomes available.