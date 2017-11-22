Operation Turkey prepares and delivers thousands of meals

For many Thanksgiving is a one day affair, but not at Operation Turkey.

"So in preparation for tomorrow, tomorrow we are going to plate and deliver 2,500 individually packaged meals to the homeless and those who are less fortunate, so today's what we call our turkey tailgate," commented Mark Ramos, the volunteer coordinator for Operation Turkey.

Over 50 volunteers gathered Wednesday to carve over 136 turkeys, and they're not just going through the motions; they're losing themselves in service.

"You can help yourself by losing yourself in service. and I would want someone to do the same for me," commented Jenna Hardy, a volunteer.

They say it feels good to help.

"It makes you feel good that you can give them a Thanksgiving," said Ethan Suarez another volunteer.

"I think we're all happy to be here, we're enjoying the conversation. our hands are a little cold from pulling apart turkey, but we're all happy to be here," continued Jenna.

"We're not all from one walk of life, it's about community, and that's what we're about doing is building the community," finished Ramos.

On Thanksgiving Day, this community helps the community at large, delivering meals along with smiles.