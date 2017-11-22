Your Healthy Family: How to keep Thanksgiving day meal on the healthy side

Dr. Rosenbaum says if you’re looking to dial it in just a little bit, simple steps like drinking a good amount of water before that big meal can help you avoid trouble.

As part of #NoShaveNovember, Sam Schreier, Zach Thaxton, Grant Meech and I have not only put down the razor, we’re also trying to raise awareness about men's health issues, like heart disease. This week, I spoke with Dr. David Rosenbaum, a cardiologist with UCHealth Memorial who tells me that a healthy diet all the time is important for your heart health. If you're looking to keep your holiday meals more on the healthy side this season season it can be done with some simple strategies.

“No doubt at this time of year, with the special holidays upon us, and spending time with friends and family, I think one of the keys is just trying to be careful to moderate activity with both alcohol and food choices. For example, trying to stay more with the veggie trays, than with the salami tray or meat tray. I think in general, we all know by just looking at a lot of these holiday spreads what might be a good choice and what might be a bad choice.”

Dr. Rosenbaum says if you’re looking to dial it in just a little bit, simple steps like drinking a good amount of water before that big meal can help you avoid trouble. “So have a little bit of a splurge, but just make sure you're having more of the fruits and vegetables and staying away from some carbohydrate-rich, fatty-rich foods. Also staying hydrated with more water and less alcohol, those are some of the good ways to minimize the temptation.”

Dr. Rosenbaum has more advice in terms of men's heart health when it comes to diet and exercise, and we'll be hearing from him more next week as we close out #NoShaveNovember.