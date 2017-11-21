'Tis the season for porch pirates

The holidays are here, which means packages are taking doorsteps by storm.
Whether it's a pair of socks, or 10 pounds of gold bars, thieves generally take advantage of the increased amount of deliveries. They are reportedly removing packages from doorways and making out like bandits.
According to the Pueblo Police Department, there is an upward bump in porch package burglaries this time of year.
"We definitely see rashes of it through the year, but in particular, as we get closer to the holiday, people are ordering things, so we see a slight rise in porch thefts," stated Brandon Beauvais, an officer for Pueblo Police.
Police informed KOAA that community participation makes a big difference when it comes to discouraging these thefts. They recommend buying a doorbell camera if you can and simply, look out for your neighbors.
