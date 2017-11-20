Your Healthy Family: New prostate implant reduces symptoms of BPH

#NoShaveNovember is an effort to focus on men's health issues. There is one that affects 1 in 4 men over the age of 55, and one of it's biggest symptoms is the need to frequently go to the bathroom.

Gary Baker is a rancher who spends most days on a tractor. Days and nights that were interrupted by the need to go to the bathroom sometimes every half hour. “I was probably around 45 that I noticed and would have to get up more frequently at night to urinate."

Gary found the frequent trips to the bathroom overnight more than annoying. “You're exhausted because you haven't had the amount of sleep you need. Anxiety sets in you're just irritable through the day so there are a lot of side effects."

Gary is one of nearly 40 million American men who suffer from an enlarged prostate says Dr. Paul Kenworthyy . "BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia is the physical enlargement of that glandular tissue of the prostate and the incidence of that enlargement causing symptoms increases with each decade of life."

Symptoms of enlarged prostate include:

*urgency to urinate

*difficulties urinating

* impaired sexual functioning

* fatigue

If left untreated BPH can cause permanent kidney or bladder damage. At one point, Gary says he was on medication for BPH and anxiety. “When you get to a point, you realize that you'll do anything."

Dr. Paul Kenworth is a urologist who says, "What really interested me what that that it was a totally different treatment from what we had before."

Urolift is an FDA approved, outpatient, minimally invasive procedure that uses tiny implants to relieve obstruction of the prostate with no cutting, heating or removal of tissue as with previous treatments.

Dr. Kenworthy adds, “It's literally like holding the lobes of the prostate open like opening the curtains on center stage."

Newly released trial results show the Urolift system is the only BPH procedure that does not cause new symptoms of sustained sexual dysfunction. Doctors say it is a permanent solution that should become the standard care.

After going through the procedure Gary is totally off his medication and he's sleeping soundly now through the night. “I feel great I feel great it's just a new lease on life and there's not the anxiety of wondering where is the restroom in public. Before I was always looking for a restroom and had to know where one was, and now I don't have to worry about that. It's really been a life changing procedure for me.”

The procedure itself lasts about an hour and afterward the men walk right out of the doctor's office. Within a couple of weeks most report that their symptoms have completely disappeared. If you have any questions about the procedure, or BPH make sure to visit your doctor.