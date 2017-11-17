Your Healthy Family: UCHealth doctor is also UCHealth cancer patient

Dr. Alexandra Coffey with UCHealth Memorial she will be speaking at Saturday’s UCHealth Lung and Breathing Summit at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. She will be sharing her story as a lung cancer patient who has stage four terminal lung cancer. She wants to remind everyone you don't have to be a smoker to get lung cancer.

“I have stage four lung cancer which is not a great diagnosis. This is not a curable disease, this is a disease that keeps mutating and changing.”

Dr. Coffey has tackled many challenges in her life including starting medical school at the age of 38. She says she was diagnosed 3 months after passing her boards.

“My career could have started sailing at that point but I was basically handed another challenge. I've always been a person who has pushed themselves because of challenges and this is probably the ultimate challenge for me. To get a terminal cancer diagnosis your brain sort of stops functioning and although I'm a physician I still was asking questions like. What stage am I at even though I had already been told it was metastatic.”

Treatment won't cure her lung cancer, it's goal is to stay one step ahead of an ever changing disease. Dr. Coffey presses on with a positive attitude through it all.

“I don't always feel well and I think in those moments it's the hardest because you almost can't see the next day or the days ahead that might get better but I keep telling myself they will get better. There's been great advances to look at genetics and genetic drivers for why people have lung cancer and I'm benefiting from that.”

If you want to her more of Dr. Coffey's story tomorrow morning you can still register for the Lung and Breathing Summit at the Broadmoor. To register, you can click here. or you can call 303-388-4327