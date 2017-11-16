Law enforcement examining future of K9 officer training

For law enforcement around the state, the future of how K-9 officers will be trained is a topic of conversation becoming more common.

With the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2012, it's caused some challenges, noted in a case in the Colorado Court of Appeals.

Some agencies in the state have already retired dogs trained to sniff out marijuana and have welcomed dogs not trained to sniff out the drug.

In El Paso County, the newest addition to the team is currently being trained to not sniff out marijuana.

For the other 2 K-9's on the force, their skills to sniff out marijuana still have a need.

Specifically, when it comes to going into schools and in El Paso County, the criminal justice center.

For Senior Deputy K-9 Unit Handler Mark Miller, marijuana has been legal in some form for nearly his entire time as a law enforcement officer.

'Once they legalized it for recreational use, we just had to adjust a little bit of how we did things,' said Senior Deputy Unit Handler Mark Miller with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The dogs are dual-purpose dogs in El Paso County, which means the dogs handle narcotics and patrol work.



