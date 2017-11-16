Your Healthy Family: UCHealth hosting Lung and Breathing Summit Saturday

This Saturday UCHealth is hosting their Second Annual Comprehensive Lung and Breathing summit. It’s from 8am to noon at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. The summit will cover topics like sleep apnea, COPD and lung cancer.

As part of our #NoShaveNovember efforts to put an emphasis on men's health issues it’s worth pointing out that lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death, among both men and women. About 1 out of 4 cancer deaths, are from lung cancer. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.

Dr. Alexandra Coffey with UCHealth Memorial say’s if you think you’re safe from lung cancer, just because you don’t smoke, think again. “If you have lungs you can get lung cancer. There is a stigma regarding smoking and lung cancer that only those who smoke get lung cancer, and that is not accurate. If you don't feel well you seek out help and keep being persistent.”

Dr. Coffey will be sharing her personal story at the summit on Saturday, and not because her specialty is oncology, it’s not. Dr. Coffey’s specialty is physical medicine and rehabilitation, but she is also a cancer patient. “I have stage four lung cancer which is not a great diagnosis. I keep hoping that someone will tell me it's cured and the answer is this is not a curable disease. This is a disease that keeps mutating and changing.”

In our next Your Healthy Family story we'll be sharing Dr. Coffey's story about her ongoing treatment and how it brought her here to Colorado, to be treated by, and work for UCHealth.

If you want to register for Saturday's Lung and Breathing Summit, you can click here, or you can call 303-388-4327