Charlie Hall stares down terminal brain cancer with a tune and a smile

A big part of the #NoShaveNovember push, is to raise awareness of men's health issues like prostate cancer, and colon cancer. Another issue men generally have centers around the habit of simply not going to the doctor for a yearly physical, or even when they feel sick.

Charlie Hall is a Colorado Springs man who is living with terminal brain cancer. While the cancer suffers from isn't exclusive to men, his story of getting diagnosed is one example we can all learn from. That lesson is that when things just don't seem right with your health, go get it checked out. For example when a common cold just doesn't seem to be going away like it should.

Charlie remembers, “I had a pretty good cold in November of 2016, and was still getting pretty bodacious headaches in December, and we thought it was a sinus infection. But then I started to have a couple of more episodes that would happen once every couple days. I'd be a little disoriented, a little nauseated and I had this predictable taste in my mouth or taste sensation. I went to the sinus guy and he said this doesn't sound like a sinuses issue and he sent me for an MRI. That was in March of 2017 when they discovered it. They drilled a hole in my noggin and sure enough it was glioblastoma.”

Dr. Robert Hoyer with UCHealth Memorial is Charlie’s oncologist. “There are four different types of malignant brain tumors. Grade one tumors for example are treated with surgery and maybe can be cured. Patients with higher grade tumors such as the grade four tumors that's what we call glioblastoma multiforme, which is the most aggressive form of brain tumor that's not curable.”