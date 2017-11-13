Thursday at 10: Questions raised over how HomeAdvisor pre-screens contractors it recommends

News 5 warns you time and time again to do you homework before hiring a contractor.

HomeAdvisor promises to do the work for free by recommending pre-screened, licensed contractors for various projects.

However, multiple homeowners we've spoken with say HomeAdvisor sent an unlicensed contractor who took their money and ran. Our investigation found this isn't the first time the company has recommended a problematic contractor.

Thursday night at 10 p.m., News 5 investigates whether HomeAdvisor really screens its contractors before sending them to knock on your door. Consumer experts say the best way to check out a contractor is to not only read reviews online, but check with your regional building office to make sure the person you hire has a valid license.

You can now read our full investigation here.