Multiple shots fired into apartment complex parking lot

Several vehicles were struck by bullets Thursday evening at a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment complex.
Police were called to the Summit Creek Apartments just before 7 p.m. near South Academy and Chelton.
According to police five vehicles were damaged, and two people suffered minor injuries from debris.
Police are currently searching for the suspect in the area.
We will update you with more information as soon as it is made available.
