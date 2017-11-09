Your Healthy Family: #NoShaveNovember Men's health quiz part 2

Do you know the signs of prostate cancer, and at what age you should begin having your cholesterol checked?

Welcome to Part 2 of our men's health quiz. We are testing your men's health knowledge as part of #NoShaveNovember. In part 1 with the help of UCHealth Memorial Urgent Care Medical Director, Dr. Ian Tullberg we covered the leading cause of death, the leading cause of cancer, and the signs of stroke (BE FAST, balance, eyes, facial drooping, slurred speech, time to call 9-1-1). To take part 1 of the quiz with Dr. Tullber, click here.

Here’s Part 2.

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

A. Increased urination, especially at night

B. Difficulty stopping or starting stream

C. Painful urination

D. Decreased libido

The answer is all of the above, says Dr. Tullberg. “Signs of prostate cancer are an increase in urination, especially at night time. Sometimes you can have a hard time starting or stopping a stream. You can see blood in the urine. You can have pain when you urinate as well. Another thing guys don't like to talk about are sexual side effects, so there could be some decreased libido in the bedroom. Decreased libido is one sign that is not talked about very often."

At what age should you begin having cholesterol checked?

A. 35

B. 50

C. 55

D. 65

Dr. Tullberg says "The answer is 35. Every man should have yearly blood work done beginning at age 35. You should be be checked for increased blood sugar, have your heart rate checked and your blood pressure checked. In fact I just recently found out I had some high blood sugar and I have already changed things around to fix it. That was all done on a screening exam. I don't like going to the doctor as much as anyone else, but I did and I found out some very important information."

At what age should you start being screened for colorectal cancer?

A. 35

B. 40

C. 45

D. 50

E. 55

Dr. Tullberg adds "The answer is at age 50 for colon cancer screening. There are some options you may want to talk to your doctor about. It's not always a colonoscopy you need to have. You can do some other things, in terms of checking for blood in the stool. A colonoscopy is what many doctors turn to first, but you do have other options so discuss those with your doctor."

How many minutes of moderate physical activity should you get most days?

A. 15

B. 30

C. 45

D. 1 hour

Dr. Tullberg says "The answer is 30 minutes a day, usually at least 4 times a week. The more the better, and the biggest thing is to get your heart rate up for at least 20 minutes. That’s why they say exercise for 30 because it does take some time to get your heart rate up to where it needs to be so generally the overall time is 30 minutes."

We hope you learned something from the quiz, and even if you aced all the questions, if you haven't been to the doctor for a check-up in a while, or if you’re at the age when you need to start getting some of the less fun exams done, just do it.