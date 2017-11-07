News 5 Investigates: The push to change squatting laws in Colorado

In September, News 5 Investigates introduced to you Roland Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins returned from a bike tour in Utah and found several homeless people had moved into his house. Hawkins had to wait for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to serve an eviction and kick the squatters out.

After multiple reports on similar squatting issues, State Rep. Dave Williams and Sen. Bob Gardner are proposing changes next legislative session.

As it stands right now, getting a squatter out of someone's home can take weeks, if not months because current state law does not address squatting situations.

News 5 learned that even if a squatter is unknown to the homeowner or doesn't have a valid lease, the homeowner must go through the court process to get them out. Typically that process involves serving an eviction notice.