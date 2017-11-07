How we're watching out for you: Weather Alert Days

First Alert 5 Meteorologist Sam Schreier working in the First Alert 5 Weather Center on Nov. 7, 2017.

When severe weather hits our area, the First Alert 5 weather team and all of News 5 are committed to providing you complete, clear coverage to help you know what to expect.

This is why we issue a "Weather Alert Day" before or during major storms or when adverse weather conditions impact the KOAA viewing area. We want to make sure you know how the weather will impact your day, from wildfire season to the winter months.

We will issue Weather Alert Days under the following conditions:

Storm that may impact travel

Heavy snow

Heavy rain or flooding

Damaging hail

Wind chill below 20 degrees

Strong winds (Gusts over 40MPH)

Red Flag Warning days

A drop in temperature of 30 degrees or more

When it is a Weather Alert Day, we'll be watching out for you on-air and online with consistent updates right here on koaa.com and on the First Alert 5 Weather app.

Another way we're helping you know what to expect in our area is by incorporating the Storm Impact Scale into our forecasts. The impact scale ranges from one to five, depending on the severity of the weather we're expecting in the day ahead.

(There is a two on the Storm Impact Scale for Pueblo on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 due to a chance of snow in the area for accumulations more than one inch.)

(There is a one on the Storm Impact Scale for Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 due to a chance of snow with accumulations of less than one inch expected.)

A one on the impact scale means weather conditions will have a minor impact on your day. A five on the scale means there are dangerous weather conditions outside and travel is not advised.

A detailed explanation on the Storm Impact Scale:

Level 1: Don't cancel your plans. Minor impact expected (Keep an umbrella handy for afternoon showers)

Level 2: Outdoor plans could be impacted (Bring rain/snow gear and prepare for rainy or snowy driving conditions)

Level 3: Think about alternate plans for anything outdoors (Could be water or snow on the road, drive carefully)

Level 4: Stay inside if you can (This is a major storm and is potentially dangerous)

Level 5: This is a dangerous storm (Remain sheltered, stay connected to First Alert 5 coverage and a weather radio. Do not travel)

You can always count on the First Alert 5 weather team and the News 5 team to keep you informed when it matters most.

