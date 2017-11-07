How we're watching out for you: Weather Alert Days

When severe weather hits our area, the First Alert 5 weather team and all of News 5 are committed to providing you complete, clear coverage to help you know what to expect.
This is why we issue a "Weather Alert Day" before or during major storms or when adverse weather conditions impact the KOAA viewing area. We want to make sure you know how the weather will impact your day, from wildfire season to the winter months.
We will issue Weather Alert Days under the following conditions:
When it is a Weather Alert Day, we'll be watching out for you on-air and online with consistent updates right here on koaa.com and on the First Alert 5 Weather app.
Another way we're helping you know what to expect in our area is by incorporating the Storm Impact Scale into our forecasts. The impact scale ranges from one to five, depending on the severity of the weather we're expecting in the day ahead.
(There is a two on the Storm Impact Scale for Pueblo on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 due to a chance of snow in the area for accumulations more than one inch.)
(There is a one on the Storm Impact Scale for Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 due to a chance of snow with accumulations of less than one inch expected.)
A one on the impact scale means weather conditions will have a minor impact on your day. A five on the scale means there are dangerous weather conditions outside and travel is not advised.
A detailed explanation on the Storm Impact Scale:
You can always count on the First Alert 5 weather team and the News 5 team to keep you informed when it matters most.
Download the First Alert 5 weather app for Android devices
Download the First Alert 5 weather app for iPhone/other iOS devices
Search Local Businesses
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFollow @KOAA
© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
Can't find something?