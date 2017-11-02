Your Healthy Family: Periodontal pathogen may block pregnancy

A recent study published in the June 12th Journal of Microbiology, that discovered higher levels of porphyromonas gingivalis, a bacterium associated with periodontal diseases in the saliva of women who were struggling to get pregnant.

Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says he always stresses the importance keeping your teeth and mouth clean, and now if you're a woman looking to get pregnant there's another reason to consider doing it. “The lesson learned from this study is that if you are of childbearing age and you're trying to get pregnant, make sure that oral hygiene is very meticulous.”

The study looked at 256 healthy women over a year who were coming off contraceptive to get pregnant. Among the women who did not get pregnant, researchers found significantly higher levels of the bacteria linked to periodontal disease.

Dr. Guerra says, “They haven't actually pinpointed the metabolic reason for it, they just looked at the studies and the data was pretty significant that from the control group. The women that had perfect hygiene, and the women that had significant infection in their mouths were having a much more difficult time becoming pregnant.”

Dr. Guerra says while this latest discovery isn’t fully understood in terms of the connection between oral health and pregnancy, connections between dental hygiene and childbirth have been studied.

“They started with a lot of studies on women that are pregnant that have gingivitis periodontal disease, and cases that presented as early labor and preterm babies, underweight babies. Now they expanded the studies to actually figure out that those ladies in that childbearing age that have gingivitis or periodontal pathogens are actually having a more difficult time becoming pregnant.”

Researchers say more studies are needed to understand the mechanisms behind the connection.