St. Mary-Corwin birthing center closing before the end of the year

Soon, Parkview Medical Center will be the only game in town.

“It was not an easy decision, it was a really emotional decision given the quality of the care that this group has done for so many years, but we were forced with the decision to make to close the unit,” said Mike Cafasso, Interim Administrator at St. Mary’s-Corwin Hospital.

The decision has been made, after much conversation and deliberation, to close the birthing center for good.

Administrators said the unit is struggling financially with just 35 to 45 births a month on average and with doctors unable to juggle care at both St. Mary’s-Corwin and Parkview Medical Center, leaders say keeping the unit open isn’t sustainable in the long run.

It's a significant number, it's in the millions of dollars that is in the loss range and it has been for a long time,” said Cafasso. “They're at a point in their business that they weren't able to cover both hospitals given the number of physicians that do that work."

Across town, Parkview Medical Center is making adjustments to accommodate the additional patients.



“We've got a renovation of the bursary laid out that's going to be very helpful and then we have some different things going on on the floor and the team and the leaders up there have some great ideas," said Michael Baxter, President/CEO at Parkview Medical Center. “Do we make money on it? No, is it what we get to do? Yes. It's part of our complete service package."

The unit will close at St. Mary’s-Corwin on December 15th, 2017.