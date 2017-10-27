Marketing Specialist (Sales)

Reports To: Director of Sales



Summary: Be a part of creating innovative business solutions with the most progressive media sales organization in Colorado Springs. This position is for a creative, business minded self-starter who works well in a team environment.

The Marketing Specialist is focused on developing new business relationships on behalf of KOAA. You will prospect for new accounts, uncover needs through a dialogue with local business decision makers, use station research tools to create solutions for that business and deliver creative marketing solutions to solve problems for the business.

Your success will be defined by the success of the team members and business owners you work with on a day to day basis. You will be responsible for finding new business to work with and also for reestablishing prior station relationships. After establishing contact, you will work with another sales team member to craft solutions that match each business’ unique needs and will help present these solutions to the business decision maker.

Your ability to work with people and develop effective, creative marketing solutions will be tested every day in this role. Ample training and support is provided.

This position has a competitive base salary, and also has commission paid for new business closed. Competitive benefits, including PTO plan.



Specific Responsibilities:

A creative approach to prospecting is critical. The Marketing Specialist will research station churn accounts, high-priority categories and advertisers on competitive media to ensure the overall station pipeline for new business is robust.

Well researched positioning will be developed and used to secure new appointments, especially diagnosis calls, for the station.

Effective understanding of research tools and how to effectively position the research to address client business needs is a must.

Communication with production and creative idea development related to new and existing businesses.

Position Requirements: The Marketing Specialist should have the following, or comparable, skills, abilities and experience:

Ability to relentlessly see a project through to completion, a sense of urgency, creativity, ability to adapt to different clients’ personality and needs, superior communications skills – verbal, written and presentation, exceptional troubleshooting skills, the ability to think outside the box, understands “Guardian” qualities.

A bachelor’s degree in Communications, or relevant experience.



Excellent verbal, written and visual communications skills; presentation skills; and interpersonal communications skills.

Ability to balance many projects at once and establish great working relationships with all members of the TV & Digital sales team.

Exceptional career building and financial growth opportunity for you with a great company that pride itself on the place to work. Submit resume asap to Dir of Sales Ross White at rwhite@koaa.com.



KOAA is an EEO employer.