Additional Pro Team Roofing and Restoration customers come forward claiming fraud

News 5 Investigates is learning that a Calhan Housing Authority, a non-profit that provides housing to elderly, low-income people, is also in a dispute with Colorado Springs based Pro Team Roofing and Restoration.

Calhan Housing Authority's Executive Director Ashley DeAnne said it's their belief that Pro Team exaggerated the total cost of the project in order to make additional profits.

DeAnne said Pro Team owes the non-profit around $16,000 dollars from an over payment and didn't complete the roofing project.

"With having that last roof not being finished, we're in the predicament of needing to comply with insurance as well as 31:16 "There's that risk of future leaks in the units and granted the roof is okay for right now, but all in all, it needs to be replaced," said DeAnne.

DeAnne said the housing authority would sue Pro Team, but as a non-profit, they don't have the money to fight.

Now, they're relying on grants or donations to finish the remaining living quarters roof.

"Moving forward, the only thing we can do is find grant money and potential volunteer to help do the roof or save up enough money and get it done," said DeAnne.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports five Pro Team customers filed complaints about Pro Team, in three of the cases, customers were taken for around $20,000 dollars each the BBB reports.

"You have different people in different situations basically reporting the same thing, so after we were able to establish a pattern of complaint, once that happens, we'll actually open up our own investigation," said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. "Those amounts are something that you just don't see very often in that regard and in that type of time frame as well, so it happened fairly quickly, those amounts are pretty large and so that again is what led to the quick response from us."

This is the second largest total loss in a contracting operation so far this year in El Paso County Liebert said.

But, what has others at the state opening eyes is the alleged offer from Pro Team Roofing and Restoration owner Robert Parlett to waive the insurance deductible in at least one case.

According to Colorado Senate Bill 38, it's illegal to waive the insurance deductible for contracting work.

News 5 Investigates spoke with a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) Insurance Division who confirmed that a contract signed by Pro Team for work at Helm's house appears to be in violation of state law.

The DORA representative suggested victims take their complaints and information to the state Attorney General's office who investigates and prosecutes crimes like this.