Thousands participate in 6th ever 'Waldo Waldo 5K'

In its 6th annual event, 3,000 people packed downtown for the 'Waldo Waldo 5K'- a race to benefit recovery efforts after the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012.
'So we thought it was a natural fit to bring Waldo and Where's Waldo together to help restore Waldo Canyon,' said Chelise Foster, an organizer for the event.
The attendance for this year's event, slightly lower than last year, Foster credits to the colder weather.
'It's just a fun locally homegrown event that keeps the money here in the city for a good cause, and it's really silly,' said Foster.
For the runners, it's silly, fun, and a way to enjoy a race in Colorado Springs.
'I wanted to finish under a 7 minute mile and I did, 4 seconds, I beat it by 4 seconds,' said Jeff Wagner, a runner from Colorado Springs.
Proceeds from the event go towards recovery efforts for Waldo Canyon, Foster says by the end of this year's event they expect to have raised $200,000 to the organization in the last 6 years.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
