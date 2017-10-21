Thousands participate in 6th ever 'Waldo Waldo 5K'

In its 6th annual event, 3,000 people packed downtown for the 'Waldo Waldo 5K'- a race to benefit recovery efforts after the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012.

'So we thought it was a natural fit to bring Waldo and Where's Waldo together to help restore Waldo Canyon,' said Chelise Foster, an organizer for the event.

The attendance for this year's event, slightly lower than last year, Foster credits to the colder weather.

'It's just a fun locally homegrown event that keeps the money here in the city for a good cause, and it's really silly,' said Foster.

For the runners, it's silly, fun, and a way to enjoy a race in Colorado Springs.

'I wanted to finish under a 7 minute mile and I did, 4 seconds, I beat it by 4 seconds,' said Jeff Wagner, a runner from Colorado Springs.

Proceeds from the event go towards recovery efforts for Waldo Canyon, Foster says by the end of this year's event they expect to have raised $200,000 to the organization in the last 6 years.