El Paso County residents warn public about fraud from local contractor

Brian Helm concerned about money he paid for home repair, but work was never completed.

It's one of the oldest contractor complaints we hear.

Taking money for contracting work up front, only to leave the project unfinished.

That's what several El Paso County residents report happened to them by Pro Team Roofing and Restoration.

"He told me 'Trust me, I'm a Christian, trust me, I'll get on the work right away, but I do need payment in full," said Brian Helm. "Originally, he said that it wouldn't take very long and he'd get on it right away."

Helm isn't the only one who said he hired Pro Team, signed over the insurance check and then heard very little from the company after that with work left unfinished.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports five Pro Team customers filed complaints about Pro Team, in three of the cases, customers were taken for around $20,000 dollars each the BBB reports.

"You have different people in different situations basically reporting the same thing, so after we were able to establish a pattern of complaint, once that happens, we'll actually open up our own investigation," said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. "Those amounts are something that you just don't see very often in that regard and in that type of time frame as well, so it happened fairly quickly, those amounts are pretty large and so that again is what led to the quick response from us."



One more customer contacted News 5 Investigates to report losing just over $5000 dollars to Pro Team for work that was never completed.

This is the second largest total loss in a contracting operation so far this year in El Paso County Liebert said.

But, what has others at the state opening eyes is the alleged offer from Pro Team Roofing and Restoration owner Robert Parlett to waive the insurance deductible in at least one case.

According to Colorado Senate Bill 38, it's illegal to waive the insurance deductible for contracting work.

News 5 Investigates spoke with a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) Insurance Division who confirmed that a contract signed by Pro Team for work at Helm's house appears to be in violation of state law.

The DORA representative suggested victims take their complaints and information to the state Attorney General's office who investigates and prosecutes crimes like this.

But, Helm wasn't the only customer that complained about questionable tactics with the insurance deductible.

Alice Hill told News 5, Parlett agreed to let her pay her $1000 deductible in payments of $100 a month.

Hill said work at her house wasn't completed by Pro Team either.

"I was supposed to get screens replaced, stucco done, 36 shingles on the top of the roof," said Hill. "When I gave up the check, the only thing that was left for them to do was put vent covers back over, put the electrical light fixtures back up, it was all simple stuff that they needed to do."

Each victim News 5 Investigates spoke with report the company promised to do the work after taking payment, but stopped returning calls.

News 5 Investigates tried to get in touch with Pro Team Roofing for just over a week and through phone calls and a visit to their office, nobody was at the office and doors locked and the business phone had a full voice mail box.

News 5 Investigates also knocked on the company's door, but found the door locked in the middle of a business day

A business card was left seeking comment by News 5 Investigates, but have not heard back.

While some work to legally get their money back, they also warn others about not doing business with Pro Team Roofing and Restoration.

The Better Business Bureau reports Pro Team's accreditation with them was revoked and their rating dropped from an A to and F.

