Should Pueblo have a mayor? Voters talk pros and cons

It’s only three weeks until Pueblo voters decide if they want a mayor to lead their city.

News 5 spoke with several people on Tuesday with many saying they’ll be voting 'yes.'

However, some disagreed saying they think the government in Pueblo should stay as it is.

"I don't see any need. I see a need for somebody to do their job."

When it comes to deciding whether Pueblo should have a mayor William Donlon says he’ll be voting ‘no.'

"The council can't do the job. Why are they looking for somebody to do the job for them?"

He believes Pueblo should work with the form of government that’s already in place.

"Just one more expense, one more employee, that's my look at it."

However, Lexi Swearingen says that’s not true. She’s the co-chair of the Pueblo Needs A Mayor Committee.

Swearingen said, "The city manager currently makes more than $150,000 a year so it's sort of a wash. That $150,000 would now employ the mayor."

Having a mayor is something she believes Pueblo really needs.

'"As one of our committee members likes to say "if a spaceship landed in Pueblo and said 'take me to your leader' we wouldn't know where to take them."'

Swearingen says with the Pueblo City Council there are seven different people with seven different visions.

“The magic number is four. You need four of them to agree to get anything done in this city...I would say a lot of the issues Pueblo has are not being helped or solved as quickly as they could be with our form of government. Crime is certainly an issue right now."

If this ballot issue passes the first mayor would be elected to a four-year term in 2018 and would be limited to two terms. The position would be full-time.

Colorado Springs elected its first mayor under the city’s new “strong mayor” form of government in 2011. The Colorado Springs mayor is paid just over $103,000 a year making the pay for Pueblo’s new mayor nearly $47,000 more a year.