Breaking down fees for Pueblo's street repair enterprise issue

Pueblo voters will soon decide if they want to pay a monthly fee to fix city streets as part of a municipal street repair enterprise issue.

Pueblo City Council President Steve Nawrocki says the fees will differ from residential to business properties.

If the issue passes it will generate millions of dollars to fix city streets, something Nawrocki says many people in Pueblo have wanted for years.

Nawrocki says streets like Santa Fe Avenue and Main Street are “not very pleasant to drive up and down."

They are just two streets out of many more in Pueblo that need to be fixed.

"When you're talking about putting a new face on the community and improving its beautification, and attracting more people here whether it be tourism or businesses, streets are pretty important."

It’s why there’s now an initiative on Pueblo's 2017 ballot to establish a street maintenance utility enterprise.

"All the homeowners, residential constituents, would be charged a dollar a month so that'd be $12 a year."

For businesses, it will depend on acreage.

These are the proposed rates from the public works department:

Industrial (factories and manufacturing centers): $15-$20 per acre

Institutional (church, school, library): $15-$25 per acre

High Traffic Retail (fast foot restaurants, gas stations, Walmart): $90-$120 per acre

Retail (restaurants, stores similar to Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy): $50-$70 per acre

Miscellaneous Retail (antique store, art studio, barber shop) $25-$35 per acre

Commercial (doctor office, dentist office, law office) $15-$25 per acre

Nawrocki said, "It'll generate about $3.5 million a year."

It’s money that will be used to resurface and rebuild roads.

"Over a five-year plan there will be specific roads that will be designated that will be taken care of in five years…roads are really something that need to be maintained on an ongoing basis."

Nawrocki says if this issue passes it would go into affect after the first of the year and would be an ongoing enterprise. He says so far he hasn’t received a lot of opposition.