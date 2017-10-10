Your Healthy Family: Don't ignore even mild symptoms of depression, and find help

In light of the rain and gray skies and cold arriving in southern Colorado, it's a good time to take a mental health minute with the folks at Mayfield Counseling here in Colorado Springs and talk about depression with Aaron Short, a nationally certified counselor and a licensed professional counselor candidate who says depression affects up to 15 million adults and 1 in 8 adolescents, and is too often is ignored.

"Many people want to say oh they have the blues or it's melancholy, but in reality it's likely a very real mental illness and it's worth looking into. Two thirds of people that are dealing with depression don't actually get the help they need and that is tragic because 80% of people that do seek professional help usually see improvements in their symptoms often within 4 to 6 weeks.”

Aaron says If reaching out to someone for help seems to difficult, there are some basic steps you can take on your own, but those have their own challenges.

“Getting outside, and being in the sunshine can help, getting more exercise can help but for a lot of people, depression often makes those activities feel impossible. So the that courage to take the step of reaching out somebody else, and saying I'm not okay, and I need, help is essential.”

If a person suffering from depression doesn't seek help, the cycle can be hard to break.

“Dealing with depression can be like walking down a dark and hallway, and not knowing when the light is going to be turned on. Some people feel like there's no way to get that light switch flipped or get the light on. But the reality is that reaching out to a family member, or a friend, or a professional and just having the courage to say ‘I'm not ok, and I need help understanding how to take these next steps in improving my life’ can be all the difference.”

Addressing mental health needs, especially for teens in our community has been a focus for us here at News5 and it's a also a focus for mayfield counseling as well. If you feel you need help please reach out to someone, there are many resources available in our community.

Mayfield Counseling / https://mayfieldcounseling.com/

Watch: KOAA News5 Special: Teen Suicide Prevention, Starting the Conversation / http://www.koaa.com/story/34073578/teen-suicide-starting-the-conversation

Safe2Tell / https://safe2tell.org/

Nami Colorado Springs / https://namicoloradosprings.org/

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention / http://www.pikespeaksuicideprevention.org/

Peak View Behavioral Health / http://peakviewbh.com/

Aspen Pointe / https://www.aspenpointe.org/

Cedar Springs Hospital / https://www.cedarspringsbhs.com/