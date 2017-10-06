Your Healthy Family: Breast cancer survivors urge women to get a mammogram

Karon, Karol and Julie, sisters and all breast cancer survivors, have a message for women who might be putting off a mammogram that they know they should be having.

Every day this first week of October for Your Healthy Family, we have introduced you to 3 southern Colorado sisters who were all were diagnosed with breast cancer over a 20 year period that was caught early through a mammogram and successfully treated at UCHealth Memorial.

You can find their individual stories here.

Karol Scott

http://www.koaa.com/story/36509455/your-healthy-family-3-southern-colorado-sisters-travel-breast-cancer-journey-together-part-1

Karon McCormick

http://www.koaa.com/story/36520924/your-healthy-family-3-southern-colorado-sisters-share-breast-cancer-journey-part-2

Julie Edmunds

http://www.koaa.com/story/36528808/your-healthy-family-3-southern-colorado-sisters-travel-breast-cancer-journey-part-3



I asked Karon, Karol and Julie what they would say to women who might be putting off a mammogram that they know they should be having.

Karol Scott says, “Early detection saves lives and my sisters are here and want to make sure that every woman realizes that. They need to get a mammogram every year and there's nothing to fear.”

Her twin sister Karon McCormick says, “Knowledge is power. It enables you to get onto something quickly. Don't be afraid, it's an easy simple procedure. Get in there and have a mammogram. If you don't have insurance there are resources out there.

Younger sister Julie Edmunds says, “It’s a 15 to 20 minute appointment. Somebody told us the other day that they didn't want to take time off work to get their mammogram, and we were like ‘you're going to have to take a lot more work if you get cancer’. You’re going to find out sooner or later so just find out early so it’s treatable.

Karol was the first of the sisters to be diagnosed 20 years ago, through a mammogram at UCHealth Memorial. “I couldn't think of anything worse than than being a woman and knowing I could have caught it early and now I'm really in for it, and my life is in danger.”

Karon and Julie began having yearly mammograms after Karol’s diagnosis, which lead to early detection and successful treatment at UCHealth Memorial. Julie knows early detection is key, “They can catch it and catch it very early, it is a heck of a lot better to have a little bit of an uncomfortable mammogram than having advanced stage breast cancer, and then you've got real problems.”

In our next Your Healthy Family report, we'll hear from the Medical Director of the Breast Imaging Program at UCHealth Memorial about who exactly should be getting a mammogram, how often, and at what age.