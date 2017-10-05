Mark Boyle is a Reporter for KOAA News 5 and is a native of Denver, Colorado.

He attended Arizona State University for 2 years before transferring to Colorado State. Mark graduated with a bachelor's degree in May 2004. Mark's first realization that news would be in his future came in the form of a phone call.

"I dialed up my parents from my Arizona State University apartment in the middle of my second year of school telling them that I had changed my mind. My major would now be journalism instead of business and I wanted to be a television news reporter. Following a brief moment of shock, they jumped on board and I have never looked back."

Most recently, Mark worked at Denver7.

Mark began his career as a weekend sports anchor/reporter at KNOP-TV in North Platte, Neb. He has also worked at 6News in Lawrence, Kan,. KCTV in Kansas City and KNOE in Monroe, Louisiana.

"I feel very fortunate to work in my home state and cover issues that impact myself and my family as well as the greater Colorado Springs community."

Mark is a father of two and Triathlete who can be found in his spare time chasing his children around, training for his next race and playing golf on area courses.