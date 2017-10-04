Your Healthy Family: 3 Southern Colorado sisters share breast cancer journey, part 2

Karon McCormick is the twin sister of sister Karol Scott who we profiled in our last Your Healthy Family story. Karol was diagnosed with breast cancer through a mammogram 20 years ago at UCHealth Memorial.

Karon says since her sister’s brush with breast cancer, a yearly mammogram has been a priority for her. “When my twin sister was diagnosed it got my attention big time. I used to call and say ‘I know I'm due for a mammogram’ and they would say ‘well ma'am you're not due’ and I would say ‘yes I am, and I'll pay cash. I demand a mammogram!’”

Karon was relentless in getting her mammograms, until November of 2016, when she says she had a moment of hesitation. “After 20 years I came very close to not getting a mammogram, because I had been clean every single year, but there was this little voice in my head that said, ’just go do it Karon’ and I did and sure enough that's when they found it.”

Having watched her twin sister Karol travel the same road, and come out with such a positive outcome gave Karon peace mind. Like Karol, Karon was also treated at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs and is doing fine today and living life at 100% after a full recovery. “When I went into to where they were going to do the biopsy, I knew I had caught it early, and so I did not have the fear that I'm sure a lot of women who go 4 and 5 years without a mammogram could have.”

Now, like her twin sister Karol, Karon is on a mission in life to raise a warning voice and look out for the health of other women. “My emphasis to younger women, for all women really is that if you notice any changes in the way your breasts or your underarm feel or look, run to your physician. Breast cancer doesn't always show up as a lump, there are different types of breast cancer so you want to be really diligent about your care.”

What are the chances breast cancer would strike in this family again? Julie Edmunds is Karol and Karon’s younger sister, and we’ll have her story in our next Your Healthy Family.