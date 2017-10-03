Your Healthy Family: 3 Southern Colorado sisters travel breast cancer journey together, part 1

Karon, Karol and Julie, sisters and all breast cancer survivors, have a message for women who might be putting off a mammogram that they know they should be having.

We're kicking off October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, by introducing you to three southern Colorado sisters who all have been diagnosed and treated successfully for breast cancer. The first to be diagnosed was Karol Scott, after she had a mammogram at Memorial Hospital about 20 years ago.

Karol remembers, “I was diagnosed 20 years ago with a small lump in my breast. I was 44 years old at the time, and because of my age - not because I had neglected anything - I did four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 days of radiation. They had caught it early so it was just basically a stage one cancer, and now 20 years later I'm healthy and happy as can be.”

Since her diagnosis and recovery, Karol has been a voice working to raise awareness of breast cancer to other women. She has been an annual participant and volunteer with Susan G. Komen, most recently in volunteering at the Race for the Cure in Colorado Springs in September.

“I'm thrilled to death to see all the activity at the races and all the volunteers. Awareness is so important for women. Right now, 27 percent of women who are eligible for mammograms won't even bother to get them, and that scares me. We are starting to see breast cancer in younger women too, and for younger women we want them to do their breast checks and check under their arms, and if there are any lumps they should go to the doctor right away and get it checked.”

Karol has also been a big influence on her twin sister and her younger sister when it comes to breast cancer awareness. Both of Karol’s sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer in the last year.

Karol says, “They said it's all my fault, you know we had no family history, no one -- our mom and grandmas were all fine. Today I believe it's one in seven women in Colorado will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 85 percent of those will have no family history, and that’s scary.

In our next story, we’ll meet Karol’s twin sister, Karon McCormick, who was on the prowl for breast cancer ever since her sister’s diagnosis, and almost decided to skip a yearly mammogram, but didn’t. That turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life.