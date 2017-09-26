Pueblo Fire Dept hosts Fire Fit Kids night

Kids across the Steel City are taking part in the second annual Youth Awareness Week. It's all about highlighting the positive impact Pueblo youth have in the community and recognizing the many programs that help students succeed! The Fire Fit Kids program is one program dedicated to doing just that.

In honor of Youth Awareness Week, they'll be hosting an obstacle course this evening for kids from across the community.

The Pueblo Fire Department's Fire Fit Kids program teaches students the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This evening kids will have a chance to workout with Pueblo Firefighters. During the workouts, instructors also emphasize the importance of doing well in school and succeeding in all subjects from math to science.

Tonight's Fire Fit Kids course is open to kids of all ages. It starts at 6 p.m. at Risley Middle School. Before the course starts, there's also a free ice cream social from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Risley Middle.