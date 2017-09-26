Pueblo Fire Dept hosts Fire Fit Kids night

Kids across the Steel City are taking part in the second annual Youth Awareness Week. It's all about highlighting the positive impact Pueblo youth have in the community and recognizing the many programs that help students succeed! The Fire Fit Kids program is one program dedicated to doing just that.
In honor of Youth Awareness Week, they'll be hosting an obstacle course this evening for kids from across the community.
The Pueblo Fire Department's Fire Fit Kids program teaches students the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This evening kids will have a chance to workout with Pueblo Firefighters. During the workouts, instructors also emphasize the importance of doing well in school and succeeding in all subjects from math to science.
Tonight's Fire Fit Kids course is open to kids of all ages. It starts at 6 p.m. at Risley Middle School. Before the course starts, there's also a free ice cream social from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Risley Middle.
Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.
Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.
El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday.
The Pueblo Rescue Mission has officially opened their doors at the city's only warming shelter. Despite single digit conditions, they have been without one all season. On Monday, the first night they were open, about 20 people took advantage of the warm place to sleep but that's only a fifth of the shelter's capacity.
