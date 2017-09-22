Your Healthy Family: 2017 Colorado Springs Kidney Walk is this Sunday morning

This Sunday is the Colorado Springs Kidney Walk at Memorial Park. The Kidney Walk is not about kidney disease, it's about the people with kidney disease coming together to celebrate life and each other, and to raise awareness and money for research and to benefit the lives of people living with kidney disease and their families.

Many teams have already formed for this year’s walk and started raising money. Events like this happen all across the country. Monica Lee is a registered nurse at UCHealth Memorial who works with kidney patients on the Renal Unit. Monica is heading up the UCHealth Memorial team, called “The Rolling Kidney Stones”.

Monica says, “Just having everyone together supporting one another and helping raise awareness for people who are suffering with chronic kidney disease is awesome, just us all joining together is a great feeling. People with chronic kidney disease have to get treatment. They either have to go for dialysis which can take hours pretty much just sitting in a chair. Kidney disease can go and detected for a really long time, until it's too late. Everyone should know the way to get tested is a simple blood and urine test.”

Registration for this year’s walk opens at 8:30 Sunday morning at Memorial Park. You don't need to be on a team to come out, register, and walk or run tomorrow.

You can get more information from the National Kidney Foundation here: http://donate.kidney.org/site/TR/Walk/NKFServingtheMid-West?fr_id=8524&pg=entry