Fountain, Colorado Springs police officers seriously injured in pursuit

A Colorado Springs Police officer and a Fountain Police officer suffered serious injuries during a foot pursuit of two car theft suspects.

According to CSPD, a Fountain Police officer spotted a car that had been reported as stolen Tuesday morning. Officers found the car near Academy and Galley road and police said the suspects led them on a chase.

The chase ended near the intersection of Babcock Road and Platte Ave., where officers chased two juvenile men on foot. CSPD said a Colorado Springs Police officer lost his balance and hit his head during the chase, and a K9 officer bit a Fountain officer on the forearm.

Both were taken to the hospital where they're being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects were caught and arrested.