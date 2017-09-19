Flights to four new destinations coming to Colorado Springs Airport

Frontier Airlines announced it will begin service to Seattle, Minneapolis, San Jose and San Antonio from the Colorado Springs Airport starting next spring.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the flights will begin in April 2018.

With the addition of the flights, Frontier will service 16 destinations nonstop out of Colorado Springs, according to Frontier's Chief Information Officer Rick Zeni.

Zeni also said some of the first flights from the airport will have an introductory fare of $39.

"We have not seen this level of air service for many years in Colorado Springs," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. "It's up to all of us to support our airport and book flights at COS."

