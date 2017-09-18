Cycling community holds bike ride to remember Tim Watkins

Tim Watkins, 61, was last seen in the area around Mt Herman on Thursday

A little more than a day after a body was found in the Mt. Herman area- people who knew a missing cyclist are paying their respects.

Tim Watkins disappeared late last week, and while the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body in the same area he was last seen- people who knew the cyclist are honoring his legacy.

El Paso County Sheriff's confirmed the body found is identified as Tim Watkins, Monday. The cause and manner of death is being determined by the Coroner's Office.

After lighting the Palmer Lake star in his honor and a candlelight vigil Sunday night- members of the cycling community put together a ride in his honor.

"He's kind of a core anybody who knows anybody in cycling community around Colorado Springs knows of Tim," said Kalan Beisel- a fellow cyclist of Tim's.

Beisel had close ties with Watkins and his wife, Ginger Chase, was a hairstylist client of his.

"He was just your all around good guy, he was never there to prove anything he was never there to be faster he was just there for the ride," said Beisel.

When Beisel first heard about Watkins disappearance "I was pretty much in shock I think I still am, just not knowing the circumstances, not knowing exactly what happened," said Beisel.

A prominent member of the cycling community- Watkins was known as an inspiration for many, known for his work with mechanics and helping cyclists within the community.

"He was just like my number 1 fan and him being gone has....just gutted me, it's really a sad thing....and he didn't deserve to go out the way he did," said Beisel.

The ride will take place at 6 p.m at Red Rocks Open Space in Colorado Springs.