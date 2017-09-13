Your Healthy Family: How to find a good primary care doctor

Every relationship you have with a medical provider of your choice should have a basic foundation of trust and open communication. Dr. Ian Tullberg is the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial, and he says your first step in gaining a good relationship with your doctor, is make sure you find a good one to begin with.

”Ask around, and if you don't know anyone and you have no idea where to start, try asking someone in line at the grocery store. Say, ‘hey do you have a good doctor, or do you know who's a good doctor around here?’ Word of mouth is usually the best the information is out there, you just have to ask.”

Dr. Tullberg says If you have an insurance company they can also be a resource in helping you find a good doctor.

“Check with your insurance company, and they'll probably find someone for you. A lot of insurance companies may already have a primary care doctor set up for you.”

If you don't have a primary care doctor, you may be frequenting an urgent care and Dr. Tullberg says that can also be a good resource for finding a good primary care doctor.

“If you come into a clinic like an urgent care ask us, if you don't have a primary care doctor we will refer you somewhere, or we can give you a good idea of who might be a good doctor.”

Online reviews can helpful, but Dr. Tullberg take some caution.

“You can look up some Google reviews, or some other reviews online, but I would be very cautious with those. Most of the time people are not going to write good reviews. They want to write bad reviews generally so there might be a great doctor out there, that practices terrific medicine but a few people didn't really like what happened, and they are probably the ones that will go on there and write something really horrible, when in fact they might be a really excellent doctor, and 98% of their patients love them.”

Doctor Tullberg also says the same thing applies for online reviews of hospitals and clinics because again, most people who have a great experience won't always take the time to write an online review. In our next Your Healthy Family, Dr. Tullberg will share some advice about what to do if you are ready to make the switch to a new doctor.