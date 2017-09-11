Your Healthy Family: Mayfield Counseling free parent talks start Tue Sep 12th

Reducing teen suicide in our community will take a complete effort by every group in our community, which is the exact approach being taken by Mayfield Counseling.

As we continue to work to keep the conversation going around mental health and preventing teen suicide in our community, Mayfield Counseling in Colorado Springs is continuing to step forward and take a proactive approach. Beginning Tuesday night September 12th, they will begin a series of free parent talks, called “Redefining Success”.

Kristie Tamillow is a Developmental Specialist with Mayfield Counseling, who says, “Redefining Success is a grassroots movement that started right here in Colorado Springs in response to the recent suicides in our community. We are providing free parent talks, hosted by professionals to help educate our community (not just parents) about what's happening culturally with kids.”

Kristie says the biggest issues our kids face today boil down to the pressure to succeed in school and life, combined with not fully connecting emotionally with parents or adults. The over scheduling and busy lifestyle all combine to create a “school centric” culture where school becomes a child's work, that is focused around a high demand to meet a high level of success.

Tamillow adds, “Surprisingly enough after all of that effort that parents go through, only about 40% percent of kids graduate from college, and about 41.6% say that anxiety is their top concern. The outcome of the school centric culture, or our school centric childhood is that our kids are responding with eating disorders, cutting, substance abuse, addiction, depression, antisocial behavior, and suicidal thoughts. This is especially true for kids from affluent neighborhoods, who are the most at risk group of kids today.”

In our previous reporting on the tragic events in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Dr. Scott Poland a national expert on teen suicide clusters, says reducing teen suicide in our community will take a complete effort by every group in our community, which is the exact approach being taken by Mayfield Counseling.

Kristie says, ”It's going to take all of us to help the next generation. We can't solve this problem by ourselves and neither can our schools, it's going to take the whole community, it's going to take you.”

Mayfield Counselings Parent Talks of Redefining Success start Tuesday night September 12th and run through October. Topics include understanding the brain of the teenager, how to connect with teens, smart technology and how to create parental controls to keep kids safe and more. For a full list of topics visit Mayfield Counseling’s website at Https://mayfieldcounseling.com/events/

To reserve a free seat at any of the parent meetings, you can register at this link. https://mayfieldcounseling.brushfireapp.com/events/439067