Bennet and Gardner co-sponsor "DREAM" act

A Colorado Republican and a Colorado Democrat are co-sponsoring a bill to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program after President Trump decided to revoke the program.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Bennet and Gardner announced they were working together on a legislative solution.

“Children who came to this country without documentation, through no fault of their own, must have the opportunity to remain here lawfully,” Gardner said. “I’m proud to join with Senator Bennet and cosponsor the Dream Act to provide certainty to the thousands of law-abiding Coloradan Dreamers and demonstrate bipartisan leadership on this important issue."

The bill would grant permanent residence to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before they were 18 under the following conditions:

The person must graduate high school or get their GED

The person must pursue higher education or serve in the military

Work lawfully for at least three years

Pass security checks

Demonstrate proficiency in English and have knowledge of U.S. history

Bennet said he wants to work for more comprehensive immigration reform, but said he wants a "immediate fix to protect Dreamers".

"I have long supported legislation that makes clear what we already know: supporting Dreamers boosts our economy, strengthens our national security, and aligns with our values. Congress must move quickly to pass this legislation," Bennet said in a statement.

Local Republican representatives Rep. Doug Lamborn and Scott Tipton issued statements supporting President Trump's decision to end protections for the children of illegal immigrants in the United States.

The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative.

Lamborn's complete statement:

"After eight years of the Obama administration dismantling our immigration laws, I’m encouraged by the President’s commitment to cracking down on illegal immigration, securing our borders, and reversing the unconstitutional DACA program. I have always opposed any type of amnesty and will continue to do so. But I also want to find meaningful solutions to this difficult problem, solutions that uphold the rule of law, protect our country, and ensure fairness in our immigration processes. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate over the next six months to achieve these objectives and fix our broken immigration system."

Rep. Scott Tiption, who represents the Pueblo and Walsenburg areas also said he supports the president's decision, but he wants to develop a "compassionate" solution for children covered under DACA.

His statement:

“President Obama circumvented the Constitution when he unilaterally created the DACA program without going through the legislative process. Today’s announcement by Attorney General Sessions shows this administration’s commitment to the rule of law. While I do not support the unilateral DACA program, I believe Congress must act to develop a compassionate and commonsense solution for the children who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper struck a much different tone, condemning the decision in a statement of his own:

"Colorado has always been a place where people can determine their destiny. The DACA program provides thousands of young people the opportunity to do just that. President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program unnecessarily jeopardizes the futures of more than 17,000 Coloradans. We strongly encourage Colorado’s congressional delegation to support the passage of the Dream Act, ensuring that Dreamers can continue making contributions to the only country they’ve ever called home. We will not turn our back on these young people and neither should our country."