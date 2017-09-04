State issues Air Quality alert- how you can stay stafe

With multiple wildfires burning in the western part of the United States, smoke is showing up in nearby states- including Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Advisory Monday morning.

The advisory includes every city under 7,000 ft elevation in eastern Colorado including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Castle Rock, Kiowa, Hugo, Cheyenne Wells, Ordway, Eads, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad and Springfield.

As of Monday afternoon the advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning at 9:00.

'People with lung and heart problems are specifically at risk with issues with all of the smoke and the haze that's out,' said Allison Trop, an emergency physician with Memorial Hospital, 'elderly patients are probably a little more at risk but also your younger children with severe asthma and chronic lung conditions would be at higher risk than the general public.'

Even with the smoke, lots of people in Colorado Springs made the best of the holiday including JJ Griffin, who celebrated at Nancy Lewis park along with members of the Colorado Springs Christian Church. Griffin manned the grill as people threw water balloons, and enjoyed the outdoors.

"I did I didn't have any idea what was going on it was crazy," said Griffin when asked about the smoke outside Monday morning.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment uses a scale to determine healthy and unhealthy air quality alerts. For a list of the alerts by state region click here.