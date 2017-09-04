Woman thanks strangers who helped rescue 60 lb dog off trail

When Diana O'Toole set off for a typical weekend hike with her dog Ollie, she wasn't prepared for what happened about half way through it all.

'There was a big huge like grapefruit size patch of blood,' said O'Toole.

The wound even exposed part of the dog's leg bone, and O'Toole started to get creative.

"I took off my sports bra and put the cup around the wound and then I took off a sock because he was bleeding."

O'Toole set up Ollie near a tree and then she jogged to look for help.

She later found 2 men hiking with their daughters and after some brainstorming they came up with a solution- use 2 logs and 2 raincoats to build a stretcher.

"I don't know if I could've done it myself, he's pretty big," said O'Toole who said the dog is about 60 pounds.