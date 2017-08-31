'There's a new normal you have to get used to,' Hurricane Katrina survivor offers advice to Harvey victims

In 2005 Robert Brunet's family lived through a devastating storm that ripped through New Orleans, Louisiana- Hurricane Katrina.

For Brunet, it meant a new beginning and a move more than 1,200 miles away to Colorado Springs.

"After Hurricane Katrina we didn't know what was going to happen to the city of New Orleans," said Benet.

Moving to Colorado wasn't necessarily a mistake- it had been a dream of Brunet since his 20s.

"I remember looking out the airplane at the Front Range and thinking if I ever have the opportunity I would move here."

Which is exactly what he did when water ripped through Louisiana.

On the 12th anniversary of Katrina, Brunet said seeing all of the images of Hurricane Harvey in Texas brings back a lot of memories.

"I saw someone on TV say that they were in survival mode and I know what that feels like," said Benet.

Nowadays Brunet can be found in the Rockrimmon area of Colorado Springs taking care of his Cajun-inspired restaurant "Momma Pearl's".

Brunet originally worked as a contractor for the Air Force, his wife worked for the Broadmoor Hotel- but then the recession hit and that's when Benet opened up his home-inspired kitchen.

"Momma Pearl" is named after Brunet's mother.

Originally Brunet starting making meals for people in Colorado Springs, then it turned into a restaurant and now his business expands to concession booths and special seafood orders.

"I cook what I like and they like what I cook," said Benet.

Brunet says he empathizes with victims of Hurricane Harvey and he hopes everyone can pick back up just as his family did 12 years ago.

"There's life beyond the storm, you just have to go out and build it," said Brunet.

The restaurant owner also says there are numerous resources available for people evacuating and trying to get their life back to normal.