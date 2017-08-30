Local couple traveling supplies to Houston

A couple from Colorado Springs began a trip to Houston Wednesday afternoon to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The pair work for 'Right at Home'- an in-come senior care service.

Initially, Liz Vanderbrouk and her husband planned to visit family over the labor day weekend, they're both originally from the Houston area.

When the storm hit, their plans changed a little- they decided to pack up their Jeep with supplies to help people in need in the south.

"I couldn't stop crying, I couldn't sleep so I didn't to do more than just text something or put in a credit card number, I wanted to feel, I wanted to do something with my hands," said Vanderbrouk.

However, after they sent out the request the response was a lot more than what they expected- which meant they would be driving a U Haul instead of their Jeep to Texas.

The couple is taking a truck with pet supplies, kayaks, and food containers.

The pair's first stop will be in Amarillo, they plan to travel to Austin and then determine the best plan to get the supplies to those in need in Houston.