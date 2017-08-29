Financial help available for homeowners impacted by Harvey

Nearly half a million people are expected to apply for disaster assistance in southeast Texas. Those numbers may climb with Harvey expected to hit landfall again Wednesday.

Widespread damage can still be seen from Corpus Christi north to Aransas Pass and Rockport.

Some roads are still impassible, but the majority of flooding is taking place in the Houston and Galveston areas right now.

There is money available for those who need help rebuilding, but some may be waiting days or even weeks for assistance!

"Hurricane Harvey blew not all, but most of my shingles off my home," Aransas Pass homeowner Fred Austin said. "The backyard is a total disaster too."

On a scale from 1 to 10, damage to Austin's home is relatively minor. ?

"The trees are blown down and the privacy fence is gone but the way I look at it, it's all replaceable," he said.

Fortunately for Fred, he has insurance that covers wind and storm damage.

"There's some around here that have no insurance and I feel for them," he said. "I don't know what's going to happen to them. Hopefully the government can help them however they can."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initially declared a state of disaster for Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Neuces, San Patricio and Refugio counties.

The disaster zone has since expanded to include more than 2 dozen counties across the State of Texas.

"Most of the people that live here, we're too poor to afford any kind of insurance," Aransas Pass homeowner George Deveau said.

He returned to find his mobile home in pieces. Winds were strong enough to flip over several RV's.

Reporter Eric Ross asked, "Had you stayed here, do you think you would be alive today?"

"I probably would have been pinned toward the back (of the RV) and drowned," he said. "There would have been no way to get out."

Like thousands of homeowners along the coast, Deveau is left salvaging what little he can while hoping FEMA will help rebuild the rest.

"I've already applied for help," he said. "I knew from living in Florida that as soon as a disaster area is declared, then assistance is made available so I applied right away."

Homeowners needing assistance can apply online or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Filing an application is free. If you are asked to pay a fee or receive an unsolicited phone call asking for money, you should hang up and contact your state's consumer protection agency and the local Better Business Bureau branch. You can report FEMA fraud here.