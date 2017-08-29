Focus on the Forest cleans up Rampart Range

WOODLAND PARK - About 100 volunteers gathered on Aug. 26 to clean up campgrounds trashed by squatters in Rampart Range.

The organization 'Focus on the Forest' that coordinated the clean-up effort is growing, by adding another chapter- this time in Monument.

The growth doesn't stop there, Focus on the Forest now hopes to partner with the U.S. Forest Service to continue cleaning up parts of the area.

"We're in the very early stages," said Shawn Nielsen, founder of Focus on the Forest.

In a phone call with the Forest Service Tuesday afternoon, Public Information Officer says "We're pleased with the work they've done so far."

"They're essential to what we do," said Nielsen.

In the most recent clean-up effort, Focus on the Forest filled 2 30-yard roll off dumpsters.