Child abuse reports are up, officials say population a factor

The latest numbers from the Department of Human Services show more people are reporting child abuse and neglect cases.

El Paso county has some of the highest numbers in the state, which officials attribute to the increase in population.

The data shows the raw number of calls that come into the hotline.

The hotline has only been around for a couple of years "the good reason why the state hotline is so helpful is there's just one number to call," said Krystal Grint, Manager with the Department of Human Services.

The department also credits the people of El Paso county wanting to hold people accountable and caring about children.

Something else the data demonstrates, reporting takes a small drop during the summer months.

Officials say this is because school is not in session and mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect include teachers and school counselors.

Gemile Fleming is a counselor at Giberson Elementary in Colorado Springs, she says she works with teachers every year and explains the signs and symptoms of abuse.

Fleming says she also works with parents to make sure everyone is getting the help they need.

"It's something I always do with my parents at the end of the year I let them know what resources are available to them when I'm not here as a school counselor," said Fleming.

If you know anyone in danger the hotline number is 1-844-CO-4-Kids or 1-844-264-5437.

Case aids with the hotline say people need to be prepared to answer a series of questions and be prepared to give clear information about the reporting family.