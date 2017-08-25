Your Healthy Family: Bleed control training can save lives

Last weekend, UCHealth hosted a 2 day trauma training conference here in Colorado Springs for medical professionals across our state. Dr. Thomas Schroeppel is the Trauma Medical Director at UCHealth Memorial and explains the main thrust of the B-Con training.

“The abbreviation B-Con is for bleeding control. It teaches how to use hemostatic gauze, regular gauze, and apply tourniquets to help patients survive. Even for people who are not medical providers, it teaches them how to hold pressure, and if you can't put pressure what do you do next. If that doesn't work, then what do you do? The answer is call for help.”

Dr. Abid Khan is a trauma and acute care surgeon at UCHealth Memorial who says this training needs to happen. “We're losing too many people in the field to bleeding. Bleeding potentially is preventable and so what our goal here is to train (our) people on how to train the lay public on stopping bleeding.”

One of the main points of the training is teaching the ABC’s of bleeding.

A - Alert someone, call 911

B - Find the source of the bleed

C - Compress and apply pressure

Dr Khan says “We are seeing a rise in trauma across the country and across the world. This can come from mass casualty events things that we've seen in Charlottesville, in Barcelona or even the Planned Parenthood shooting here in Colorado Springs. Our focus is teaching anything that can be done, to prevent death from bleeding will help people. It's will help victims, it will help the families of victims in the same way that for years we have been teaching people how to do CPR in the field. Bleeding is generally as preventable, and bleeding control is probably even more effective than CPR when it comes to preventing death.”

The training also works to dispel the stigma of blood disease, that might prevent someone from helping a person who is injured and bleeding says Dr. Khan. “What people need to know is that the risk from assisting someone who's bleeding and contracting a bloodborne illness, such as HIV or hepatitis is almost zero. You can pour HIV blood over your intact skin, and you will not get HIV. Same deal with hepatitis and even if you take a needle that is contaminated with hepatitis or HIV, and stick yourself with it the risk of transmission is very low, it's well less than 10%.”



The training is going to now be rolled out to the general public across the state. In southern Colorado if you have a group that is interested such as a boy scout troop, your place of work, reach out to Memorial hospital by emailing them at injuryprevention@uchealth.org and you can find more information on the nationwide program at www.bleedingcontrol.org